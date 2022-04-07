ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — New York State legislators have come to a conceptual agreement on the FY 2023 Budget. Governor Kathy Hochul said the budget will hopefully be finalized in the next day or so.

Hochul made this announcement during a press conference on Thursday. You can watch the full announcement in the player above.

The governor said the budget will be $220 billion, with 15% of state operating funds going to reserves. Hochul said the budget is balanced and fiscally responsible.

The budget was due on April 1. On Monday, a budget extender passed, letting state employees to continue receiving their paychecks.

According to Hochul, the budget will include: