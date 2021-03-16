Law enforcement stepping up patrols for St. Patrick’s Day

(WSYR-TV) — Law enforcement officers across New York State are stepping up patrols on impaired driving this St. Patrick’s Day.

The special traffic enforcement detail is designed to reduce alcohol and drug-related traffic crashes. The enforcement campaign will run through Sunday, March 21.

“As New Yorkers celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, I urge them to do so safely and responsibly,” Governor Andrew Cuomo said. “There is zero tolerance for impaired driving in New York. It is grossly reckless on the part of the driver, and it puts all those on the road in danger. Impaired drivers will be caught and held accountable, so plan for a safe ride home.”

New York DMV Commissioner and GTSC Chair Mark J.F. Schroeder said, “As you celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, don’t count on the luck of the Irish to get you home safely. The consequences of impaired driving can be both costly and deadly, so have a plan in place beforehand. I also thank all of New York’s law enforcement for their participation in this important crackdown to keep our roads safe.”

During the 2020 St. Patrick’s Day campaign, which occurred March 13 through March 18, law enforcement throughout the state issued 77,444 tickets for vehicle and traffic law violations, including 1,944 arrests for DWI. Full breakdown here:

Violation Number of Tickets Impaired Driving 1,944 Distracted Driving 2,913 Move Over Law 584 Other Violations 51,993 Seatbelt 2,090 Speeding 17,920 Grand Total 77,444

These STOP-DWI enforcement campaigns occur throughout the year. During the recent Super Bowl campaign, which was held from February 5 through February 8, 2021, law enforcement agencies throughout the state issued 26,127 tickets for vehicle and traffic law violations and made 846 arrests for DWI.

New Yorkers struggling with an addiction, or whose loved ones are struggling, can find help and hope by calling the state’s toll-free, 24-hour, 7-day-a-week HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (Short Code 467369).



Available addiction treatment including crisis/detox, inpatient, community residence, or outpatient care can be found using the NYS OASAS Treatment Availability Dashboard at FindAddictionTreatment.ny.gov or through the NYS OASAS website.