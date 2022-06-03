ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) – Friday, June 3 is the deadline for New Yorkers to register for this year’s Primary Election.

New Yorkers who wish to vote in the June 28 Primary Election can register online, by mail, or in person at their local Board of Elections (BOE).

Mailed registration applications and change of address notifications must be postmarked no later than June 3, and received by the BOE no later than June 8.

In addition to electronic submissions, voters also have several in-person options to register.

Any state agency participating in the National Voter Registration Act can make voter registrations. New Yorkers can also apply in person at the DMV when they complete a driver’s license, learner permit, or non-driver ID transaction.

While it’s not too late to register, the deadline for changing party enrollments was February 14, 2022.

Voters are able to submit party changes at any time, however all changes submitted between February 15 and the primary election will take effect a week after the primary.

Voters are reminded that each state makes its own voting and election rules, including when and how to register.

To be eligible to vote in New York, you must: