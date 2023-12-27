DUNDEE, N.Y. (WETM) — A Lackawanna County man was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Yates County on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Yates County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicles crashed on state Route 14 near Dundee-Glenora Road at 1:09 p.m. on Dec. 27. Police say a preliminary investigation revealed that Dennis Pabis, 80, of Throop, Pennsylvania, and James Schroeder, 65, of Jermyn, Pennsylvania, were both driving north along the road when Schroeder’s vehicle rear-ended Pabis’s vehicle. Pabis’s vehicle then crossed into the southbound lane and was struck by a vehicle driven by Phillip Crooks, 78, of Lakemont.

Pabis was pronounced dead at Schuyler Hospital. Crooks and his passenger, Pamela Beers, 74, of Lakemont, were treated at Schuyler Hospital for minor injuries after Crooks was extricated from the vehicle. Pabis, Crooks, and Beers were all taken to the hospital via ambulance.

The investigation into this crash is ongoing, and charges are pending. The Yates County Accident Investigation Unit responded to the scene.