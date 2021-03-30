Court rules all inmates in New York State must be offered COVID vaccine

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A court ruling means New York State must immediately begin to offer COVID-19 vaccines to all incarcerated people in the state’s prisons and jails.

New York is just one of few states in the nation to provide doses to such a broad population behind bars. Deputies at the Monroe County Jail say it’s a welcome development.

“It’s a bit of a relief to us we’ve been waiting for a while now and have been preparing the best we can,” said Cpt. James McGowan, MCSO. “Anyone getting the vaccine protects everybody else.”

This comes as COVID cases soar in jails and prisons. At least 1,100 people living behind prison walls have tested positive for the virus since the start of last month, and five have died.