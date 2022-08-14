ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — A delivery driver was stabbed while waiting outside a restaurant to pick up an order Saturday evening.

Ithica police said that at around 8:45 p.m., officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 100 Block of West Green Street. Upon arrival, officers said they located the victim, who had been stabbed in the arm. The victim identified himself as a delivery driver, and stated that prior to the incident he was sitting in his car near a local restaurant waiting to pick up a food order.

The victim said that he’d been waiting in his car when the suspect, 51-year-old Shawn Fenner of Ithica, punched the victim in the face through the open driver’s window of the car. As the victim tried to leave his car to confront Fenner, the suspect stabbed him in the arm, and then fled the scene. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at a local area hospital.

A short time later Fenner was located nearby and taken into custody without incident, officials said. Fenner was charged with the following crimes in violation of the New York State Penal Law:

Assault 2nd Degree (Class D Felony)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd Degree (Class D Felony)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th Degree (Class A misdemeanor)

Fenner was processed and arraigned in the Ithaca City Court. He was then remanded to the Tompkins County Jail with $5,000 cash bail.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who can provide any information is asked to contact the Ithaca Police Department tip line at 607-330-0000. Anonymous tips may also be submitted.