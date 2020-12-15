Ithaca construction worker falls five stories into dumpster and survives

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A construction worker in Ithaca fell five stories into a dumpster and survived, according to the City of Ithaca.

Just after 5 p.m. on Monday, the Ithaca Fire Department, Bangs Ambulance and Ithaca Police were called to 709 West Court St. for a person injured in a fall.

The building that is under construction at that location is five stories tall and the worker had reportedly fallen from the roof.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found a 37-year-old man who was in a dumpster full of debris. They had estimated that the victim fell anywhere from 45 to 55 feet.

Crews worked to gain access to the victim, secured him on a back board with a cervical collar, splint an injured arm and removed him from the dumpster.

Due to the weather conditions, no helicopters would fly, so the victim was transported to Robert Packer Trauma Center in Sayre, Pennsylvania by a Bangs Ambulance.

The City of Ithaca said that it is unclear if weather conditions played a part in the accident, but witnesses stated that the worker, who was wearing fall protection, had unclipped his gear to go home for the day when the incident happened.

The City of Ithaca said that, as of Monday at 7 p.m., there are no updates on the victim’s condition.

The Ithaca Police Department is investigating the accident.