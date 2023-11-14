DMV WARNING: If your license expired between 3/1/2020 – 8/31/2021 & you renewed online by self-certifying your vision, but have not submitted a vision test to DMV, your license will be suspended on 12/01/2023.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you had your New York State driver’s license automatically renew during the pandemic and never submitted proof of an eye exam, the clock is ticking.

In New York State, in order to get a license you must pass a vision test and that is a requirement when renewing your license as well.

Licenses that expired between March 1, 2020 and August 31, 2022, during the worst of the pandemic, were allowed to be renewed without the vision test component. But that waiver ends at the end of the month and if you don’t take care of business, your license will be suspended on December 1.

If the time has come for you to renew your license, you’re probably wondering how you can submit those details without actually having to go to the DMV, and in that case, you have options.

In New York State, there are three ways you can do a vision test. The first way is to actually go to the DMV to get your vision tested.

Another way is finding an approved provider and test location so that when you pass your vision test your provider will send the test results to the DMV for you.

Lastly, if you have to go to a provider not approved in the DMV’s Vision Registry, you can ask your provider to complete a Vision Test Report (MV-619) to give to you that you can use to submit electronically or by mail.

Providers must be one of the following:

Physician

Physician’s Assistant

Ophthalmologist

Optometrist

Optician

Registered nurse

Nurse professional

When you take your vision test, you must “show that you have visual acuity of at least 20/40 (based on the Snellen Visual Acuity Scale) in either or both eyes, with or without corrective lenses,” according to the NYSDMV.

If you had to get a Vision Test Report (MV-619), you can either send that form electronically or by mail.

To send it electronically, you can fill out and submit a short web form using the information on your completed Vision Test Report (MV-619).

The other option is to send the completed Vision Test Report (MV-619) by mail to the following address:

License Production Bureau

PO Box 2688-ESP

Albany, NY 12220-0668

Attn: Vision Registry

If you need telescopic or corrective lenses or are required to drive in daylight, you might have more restrictions and need to go about a different process. For more information on vision requirements and restrictions, click here.

If you have a question you want to send to the DMV, you can send it here.