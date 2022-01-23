Ice Castle Lake George opens to the public as a winter wonderland

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Ice Castle Lake George is now open to the public. The spectacular display kicked off its opening day Sunday night to visitors.

“Ice Castles is an attraction formed naturally by our icicle process,” says Brad Buehlhorn, event manager of Ice Castle Lake George, “over 4,000 man-hours go into this. 25 million pounds of ice and over ten thousand icicles hand harvested and placed to create a magical winter experience.”

From LED light displays embedded into the ice to frozen slides and everything in-between. Ice Castle Lake George is an actual winter wonderland and it has brought people from all over to see the display.

“We are not from the area, we’re actually from New Jersey,” says Katie Webber, “we came up for the weekend for her birthday (pointing to her daughter) and we found the Ice Castle on Facebook and decided to check it out.”

“We have heard about ice castles often but we have never been able to come but this year my parents came in from India so we wanted to bring them along and show them how it is,” says Subhabratan Das.

This is the first year for Ice Castle Lake George. Places like Utah and New Hampshire also play host to similar displays in the winter. Organizers say if you plan on checking out the display anytime soon, you might want to grab tickets now. “We are sold out for night number one and we are sold out for most of our weekends already. We anticipate opening up other dates,” Buelhorn says.

The Ice Castle in Lake George will remain until at least February or as long as Mother Nature decides to keep the display frozen.