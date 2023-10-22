NEW YORK (NEXSTAR) — New York saw its first freeze of the season when Oswegatchie dropped below 32 degrees on Sept. 22. Feels early? Depending on where you live in New York, it might be.

A freeze is defined as having a low temperature of 32º or colder. Technically, a hard freeze is when temperatures drop to 28º or below. You can get frost with air temperatures several degrees above freezing.

For the purposes of this, we’ll just look at the average first day with low temperatures of 32º or colder coming after the conclusion of the summer months. The average is over a 30-year period from 1991-2020.

Statewide

The latest freezes happen in the westernmost city of Buffalo. It had the latest first freeze, usually having to wait until mid-October to reach the freezing mark.

Oswegatchie – Sept. 22

Queensbury – Oct. 2

Masenna – Oct. 4

Utica — Oct. 8

Watertown – Oct. 9

Albany – Oct. 11

Binghamton – Oct. 11

Poughkeepsie – Oct. 11

Syracuse – Oct. 17

New York – Oct. 20

Rochester – Oct. 20

Buffalo – Oct. 22

With temperatures hovering around 50 degrees the next few days, it likely won’t be long before we see a freeze in Watertown.