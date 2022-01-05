Hochul proposes return of alcohol to go, tax credits for pandemic purchases

New York State

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WETM) – New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced plans to reinstate New York’s alcohol-to-go option that was instituted in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The New York State Liquor Authority’s guidance for alcohol-to-go ended on June 24, 2021, after more than a year of being in place to help bars and restaurants that could not support indoor dining during the pandemic.

Governor Hochul called the alcohol-to-go ability a “key revenue stream during the lean times last year.”

In the previous alcohol-to-go guidance any on-premises licensee and any manufacturing licensee with on-premises retail privileges were allowed to sell for off-premises consumption any alcoholic beverages that it is able to sell for on-premises consumption under the law

The Governor also announced plans to implement a tax credit for bars and restaurants that made COVID-19 related purchases such as outdoor heating and outdoor seating.

“So cheers New York,” exclaimed Hochul.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Rochester Rundown
What's Good with Dan Gross
Songs From Studio B
Download Our App

Don't Miss