NEW YORK (PIX11) — With inflation continuing to hurt New Yorkers’ wallets, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Tuesday that households enrolled in New York’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive maximum food benefits this September.

All SNAP households, including those already at the maximum level of benefits, will also get a supplemental allotment this month. Supplemental food benefits are expected to continue through November, she said.

“Too many hardworking New Yorkers continue to feel the effects of the pandemic-struggling to make ends meet and put food on the table,” Gov. Hochul said. “My administration will continue taking action to support our most vulnerable communities, and the $234 million in SNAP benefits announced today will provide the necessary funding to ensure hundreds of thousands of New York households avoid food insecurity.”

SNAP households outside of New York City were expected to see their benefits posted between Tuesday and Sept. 26, officials said. SNAP households in NYC should see their benefits posted between Sept. 16 and Sept. 29.

Below is a breakdown of maximum SNAP benefit allowances in New York as of Oct. 1, 2021.

Household Size Maximum Allotment* 1 $250 2 $459 3 $658 4 $835 5 $992 6 $1,190 7 $1,316 8 $1,504 For each additional member $188 +

Households can apply for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program on the State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance website.