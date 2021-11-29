Hochul holding strong lead in latest NY Gubernatorial poll

NEW YORK (WETM) – New York Governor Kathy Hochul continues to hold her lead among the field of Democratic candidates in next year’s gubernatorial election.

According to a new poll released by the New York Post, Hochul leads New York Attorney General Letitia James 40 percent to 17 percent among primary voters. Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, who declared his candidacy following the 2021 November general election, received seven percent of the vote.

Outgoing New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who in November filed paperwork to join the race but has yet to formally declare his candidacy, also received seven percent in the poll.

About 30 percent of voters in the poll were still undecided on who they would vote for in a primary. Two percent of voters said they would support an “other” candidate who was not named.

In a head-to-head matchup between Hochul and James, Hochul still leads 44 percent support to 26 percent, the poll by In the Field Global found.

The poll did not include Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-Nassau/Queens), who is expected to announce Monday whether he will jump into the race.

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo was also not included in the poll following his resignation over alleged sexual misconduct while in office.

Hochul’s lead mirrors her lead in a November Data for Progress poll published by Politico that had her with a 14 point lead over James among the field of candidates.

Former Governor Cuomo received 15 percent of the vote in the Data for Progress poll followed by Williams at seven percent, Suozzi with six percent, de Blasio at three percent, and 11 percent undecided.

An October Marist poll also found Hochul receiving 44 percent of the vote and James in second with 28 percent.