ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Thursday that the State Public Service Commission approved a new project that will make things much easier for electric car owners.

This new program will accelerate the deployment of 50,000 public and commercial charging ports across the state, 1,500 of them fast-charging ports, by 2025. On top of that, it will provide electric vehicle drivers with bill discounts when charging is beneficial for the grid, a key development in developing the state’s electric vehicle infrastructure.

The program will support “Level 2” ports, which are capable of charging a vehicle at least two times the speed than a standard wall outlet. The 1,500 fast charger ports will be direct current, in recognition of the essential role that they are expected to play to help range anxiety. It will also increase the limit on plugs from 10 to 30 at a single site.

Currently, there are 4,571 publicly-accessible chargers statewide, so this project will increase the number of chargers in the state tenfold.

“I am proud to say New York leads the nation in clean energy innovation to combat climate change and bring environmental justice to impacted communities,” Gov. Hochul said. “Today’s action brings us one step closer to a greener, emission-free future and expand upon the benefits of electric vehicle ownership by providing added savings at a time when New Yorkers need it the most.”

“Approval by the Public Service Commission of active and passive-managed charging programs in New York will help us further expand the use of electric vehicles all across the stat,” Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado said. “The further development and accessibility of New York’s electric vehicle infrastructure will help encourage more New Yorkers to turn to energy efficient, emission-free vehicles and provide a cleaner environment for our children.”