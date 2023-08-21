ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State is stepping in once again to help New York City’s ongoing asylum seeker crisis.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced Monday the state is pumping $20 million more to offer more aid and assistance.

This comes as Monroe County is currently assisting New York City with the major influx of asylees.

The additional $20 million is on top of the $1.5 billion the state says it already allocated to the crisis.

The overall goal in all of this, according to the Governor’s office, is to help create more efficiency and order in a more pro-active approach.

This, while efforts continue for work-visa authorization — something the Governor says is the path out of the crisis.

In terms of the Upstate Asylum Influx Program, nothing really has changed. Monroe County officials told News 8 the Holiday Inn remains the only hotel which has applied for emergency shelter.

That approval is for 72 rooms total, and other local leaders say the latest they’ve heard is still for two more buses to arrive by the end of the month.

The new funds from the state are also set to help cover the National Guard for humanitarian and logistical aid.

Members arrived in Monroe County on Friday — more than 1,800 have been helping out in New York City since last fall.

This all comes as New York City continues to use and expand former soccer fields for constructing emergency housing shelters.

So far, there are four large climate-controlled tents, with a fifth one being built right now.

Two additional tents serve as cafeteria and health screening spaces.

New York State also has $10 million of this year’s budget utilized to help New York City offer legal services. That funding led to the establishment of the city’s Asylum Application Center.

Last week, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said in addition to asking the state for National Guard assistance, he also requested more legal assistance locally too.

Earlier this month, New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced the Asylum Application Center helped submit more than 1,300 applications. There are more than 100,000 asylum seekers which have arrived in New York City since last spring.