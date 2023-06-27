ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York State Department of Health is launching its 8th HIV Self-Test giveaway campaign to empower people to receive regular testing and promote sexual health.

The department will run its statewide HIV self-test campaign from June 26 to August 6, coinciding with HIV Testing Week.

According to the Department of Health, estimates indicate that more than 112,000 New Yorkers are living with HIV. Approximately 7,000 of them do not know their HIV status.

Through a self-test, people can maintain complete confidentiality throughout the process, allowing them to know their HIV status quickly, accurately, and conveniently.

To receive a free HIV self-test, first complete the eligibility survey. Eligible individuals will be emailed a promotional code redeemable at OraSure Technologies’ website.

To locate a free, confidential HIV, STI, or hepatitis test, visit gettested.cdc.gov for a list of mail-in and on-site services in your area.

For more information and resources about HIV testing, visit the NYS Department of Health website.