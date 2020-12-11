History, law show precedent for vaccine mandate

(WIVB) – State Legislators in the Senate and Assembly have proposed laws that could make a COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for all New Yorkers.

But is it legal?

Attorneys weigh-in about a precedent that dates back 115 years.

Lawmakers from both houses in Albany are pushing legislation that could make it mandatory for all New Yorkers to be vaccinated for the coronavirus — with very few exceptions.

“We have seen this for quite some time in schools. If you want to send your children to school, they have to be vaccinated.” Justin Ginter, Partner, Lipsitz Green Scime Cambria said.

And attorneys with experience in civil and constitutional cases say history and the law are on their side. News 4 posed the question: The government absolutely has legal precedent to make vaccines mandatory?

“From what I’ve seen, the government most definitely has precedent to make vaccines mandatory,” Ginter said.

The recommendation for legislation comes from the New York State Bar Association, which has plenty of influence in Albany. The Bar is urging lawmakers to approve a mandate, even if people object over religious or personal reasons — a decision stemming from the legal precedent set when the Supreme Court upheld a move to enforce a vaccine for smallpox 115 years ago.

But Ginter believes a similar move would be widely challenged today.

“Because we haven’t seen this for such a long time, because it hasn’t been put to test with mandatory vaccines, the standard of review would likely be different than it was in 1905, I think there would be much challenge to it.”

The Bar says the state should act, especially if not enough people volunteer.

The governor earlier this month said he would rather enforce a vaccine through education rather than mandate.

But, he also said polls show only half of New Yorkers would take the vaccine, far lower than the 75% to 80% needed for it to be effective.

“We’re talking about vaccinations for the entire population. So it hits home a little bit more for the common individual who maybe hasn’t thought about it outside of the context of children being vaccinated when they go to school.”