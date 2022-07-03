KENDALL, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 40-year-old Henrietta man was reportedly involved in a snowmobile-related incident in the Town of Kendall on Saturday just before 11 p.m.

Michael Snyder of Henrietta, N.Y. was found irresponsive by Orleans County Sheriff’s office after being ejected from a snowmobile while attempting to ‘water skip’ the vehicle across a pond, according to the Sheriff’s office.

Snyder reportedly crashed into an embankment following the ejection and suffered serious head, upper body, and internal injuries. He was treated at the scene by the Kendall Fire Department, Murray Joint Fire District, Monroe Ambulance, and Central Orleans Volunteer Ambulance, and was later taken to Strong Memorial Hospital by Mercy Flight.

The Sheriff’s Office report said the incident occurred about 100 yards behind a W. Kendall Road residence.