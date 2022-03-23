ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Gov. Kathy Hochul said public safety is a top priority. While the governor’s office is not releasing specific details of a proposed 10-point public safety plan, reports have stated it includes new spending on mental health services.

“I was down in the subway,” the governor said at a press conference on Monday. “We are working with our teams to help people who are in subways find the mental health services that they perhaps need or supportive housing.”

Also reported on the plan— expanding the use of involuntary commitment which would apply to those who pose a danger to themselves because of self-neglect.

Mathew Shapiro, Director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness New York State said he’s in favor of this proposed legislation.

“Obviously when you’re talking about involuntary commitment, it’s a very difficult subject and you want to be very sensitive of that,” Shapiro said. “But the Governor is definitely taking a very proactive stance to help the most vulnerable people impacted by mental illness and those whose illnesses have led them to live on the street, be homeless and have a myriad of challenges. I’m very grateful to see the Governor step up and try to adjust those challenges.”

The governor on Monday denied the plan was leaked from her office to the press.

“We have been trying to make progress behind the scenes and it was presented as our position to the leadership,” said Hochul.” It doesn’t matter how it got out, but I assure you, it’s not how I operate.”

With the budget deadline just nine days away, Hochul said she will not negotiate in public and will continue meet with with those who have concerns and work to bring people together.