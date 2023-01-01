Editor’s note: This live stream will be available on this page at approx. 2:00 p.m.

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Governor Kathy Hochul (D) is in Albany Sunday to take the oath of office and deliver her inaugural address.

Hochul defeated her Republican opponent Lee Zeldin back in November and won her first full term in the governor’s mansion.

Hochul was the lieutenant governor under former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), who stepped down in the fall of 2021 amid allegations of sexual harassment and accusations he covered up nursing home deaths during the pandemic.

Hochul became the first female governor in the state when she took Cuomo’s position.

Throughout her time as governor, Hochul has tackled a number of issues, signing a law over major gun control legislation, supported restrictions on the permitting process for concealed carry firearms, expanded access to reproductive health care this past spring as the Supreme Court was poised to overturn the constitutional right to abortion.