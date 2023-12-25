ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here in New York State, Governor Kathy Hochul had a message of her own to share. One of peace in the wake of the war between Hamas and Israel.

Hochul said, “We have seen an increase in hatred and bigotry in our state. We’ve witnessed the murder of innocent civilians and the capture of hostages in Israel, including New Yorkers. And the world has been shocked by the tragedy of civilians being killed in Gaza. While this war rages on more than 5 thousand miles away, the challenges we’ve faced have tested the unity here at home.”