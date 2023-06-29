ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Around 11:30 Thursday morning, Governor Kathy Hochul addressed New Yorkers regarding air quality within the state. Hochul made it clear that areas across the entire state are facing unhealthy air conditions due to smoke from the Canadian Wildfires.

Hochul said New York is not expected to see air quality levels as high as it did a few weeks ago, however, that does not minimalize the dangers of prolonged activity outdoors. At-risk groups, such as children, the elderly, and those with underlying conditions are encouraged to limit outdoor activity. If you are to spend prolonged time outside, you are encouraged to take breaks and stay hydrated.

To bring heightened attention to air quality, Hochul stated emergency cell phone alerts will be sent out to residents of counties and areas seeing spikes in air quality readings. High-quality makes will also be distributed throughout the state. Residents are also encouraged to check the air quality within their region, much like checking the temperature, and can do so at AirNow.gov

At this time, it is too soon to tell how the air quality will be for outdoor activities regarding the Fourth of July. Smoke is expected to linger across the state Thursday going into Friday.