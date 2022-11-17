Editor’s Note: This briefing will be live-streamed on this page at 10:00 a.m. EST

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Governor Hochul announced she will be issuing a State of Emergency Thursday morning ahead of a winter storm expected to impact parts of Upstate New York.

Officials said that significant snowfalls are expected to occur on Thursday and Friday around Buffalo and Watertown — with up to three feet of snow in Buffalo and up to two feet of snow in Watertown. Officials added that hazardous driving conditions and power outages are expected as a result of the storm.

Governor Hochul said that people should avoid unnecessary travel in Buffalo and Watertown on Thursday evening and Friday.

“Parts of Western New York, the Finger Lakes, Central New York, and the North Country are about to get their first snowstorm of the season, which means we need everyone in these impacted regions to be ready for dangerous travel conditions,” Governor Hochul said. “My team and I are deploying emergency response assets ahead of the storm, remain in constant contact with local officials, and are laser-focused on the forecast.”

Several New York agencies announced they will be on alert to monitor the storm. The New York State Police said they will increase patrols in areas that will be more affected by the lake effect snow.

The New York State Department of Transportation said that commercial vehicles will be banned from the following locations starting at 4 p.m.: