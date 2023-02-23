ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Governor Hochul is urging the freight rail industry, as well as Congress, to take action against future freight rail hazmat disasters weeks after a train carrying hazardous chemicals derailed in East Palestine, Ohio.

Governor Hochul, in a statement sent out Thursday morning, listed actions that the industry and federal regulators can take in order to prevent such an incident from happening again. These actions include:

Expediting the phase-in of safer tank cars for hazardous material.

Modernizing and upgrading braking systems to include electronically controlled pneumatic brakes.

Requiring railroads to give advance notice if trains carrying hazardous chemicals are passing through.

Expanding grants to prepare for these transports.



Hochul said that these actions will help make the transport of these materials safer while increasing the capabilities of emergency response teams in New York.

“New York remains committed to leading on freight rail hazard preparedness and response, and I’m calling on our partners in the freight rail industry, Congress, and federal regulators to curb future disasters by modernizing transportation methods for hazardous materials and strengthening resources for hazard preparedness planning and response,” Hochul said.

Jackie Bray, the commissioner of New York’s Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, said that the safety of the people of New York is the state’s number one priority.

“While DHSES and our agency partners are well-equipped to respond, federal officials and the transportation industry must take additional measures to bolster preparedness efforts and prevent communities from experiencing further rail hazmat incidents,” Commissioner Bray said.