ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As a winter storm is expected to return to New York, Governor Hochul is making emergency preparations for Western New York and all surrounding areas.

For the lake effect snow, Governor Hochul says she will declare a state of emergency for Western New York to get people pre-positioned and materials ready. Blizzard conditions are expected, so Governor Hochul has the National Guard and utility crews prepared before heavy snow hits the region. Warming centers will also be set up across the region.

Governor Hochul is warning residents that drivers should stay off the roads as much as possible, noting that many areas in New York are still recovering from the previous storm. Tandem trucks and tractor-trailers will be banned from the Rochester area to the Pennsylvania line during this storm. Additional travel bans are expected.

“When the sun may be shining and it may not look bad, this is when you stock up on the groceries, get all the fixings for the chicken wings for your Sunday game. Whatever you need to do, get them now,” said Hochul.

Hochul also noted that many people are still without power, particularly in the Watertown area, and emergency crews are continuing to get power restored.

Winds as high as 50 mph came earlier in the week, knocking out power for thousands of people in Rochester and the surrounding counties. Yates County saw the biggest number of customers that lost power, going as high as 6,000.

Even days after the storm, people were still experiencing a loss of power, particularly in Yates, Ontario, Livingston, and Wayne counties.

Anyone who loses power and does not have a generator is urged to not leave their house and instead gather everyone in the home to bundle themselves as much as possible in one room.