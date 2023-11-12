ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A topic Governor Kathy Hochul addressed Sunday at the American Jewish Committee Meeting.

During her speech, she discussed hate and antisemitism rising across the country, also highlighting ongoing tensions on college campuses as the Israel-Hamas conflict continues.

Including that of the Cornell University student, a junior from Pittsford who was posting threats and slurs toward Jewish students earlier this month.

The governor also reaffirmed her stance on the conflict.

“I stand with Israel’s right to defend itself,” Governor Hochul said. “But as I told the leadership there when I arrived, ‘You must do everything you can to protect innocent lives and the lives of the Palestinians when you respond. You must protect them. You must make sure humanitarian aid gets through because we have to be better than them. We have to be better than them.'”

The Governor went on to explain that she supports anyone’s right to peaceful protest, but she will not stand for violence.