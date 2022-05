ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — On Sunday, Governor Kathy Hochul announced she has tested positive for COVID-19. In a tweet to her followers, the Governor said she’ll be isolating and working remotely this week.

“Today I tested positive for COVID-19. Thankfully, I’m vaccinated and boosted, and I’m asymptomatic,” said Hochul.

The governor goes on to say in her tweet, as a reminder to all New Yorkers, “get vaccinated and boosted, get tested, and stay home if you don’t feel well,” she added.