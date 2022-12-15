Governor Hochul will give a briefing on the storm, which will be live-streamed on this page at approximately 1:00 p.m.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Governor Hochul is urging New Yorkers to take caution as a winter storm is expected to impact much of New York from Thursday through Saturday

Experts say that New Yorkers, especially those who live in the North Country, Mohawk Valley, Capital Region, Mid-Hudson, and Central New York areas, should expect to see snow and rain on Thursday and Friday — with parts of North Country potentially seeing 12 to 18 inches of snow and parts of Mohawk Valley, CNY, the Southern Tier, and the Capital Region to see up to one foot of snow by Saturday.

Additionally, experts say that travel conditions will be dangerous on Thursday evening and the snow may cause power outages. Governor Hochul is urging people to check their local forecasts, prepare for changing weather conditions, and no unnecessary travel in impacted regions.

“I encourage all New Yorkers to exercise caution and be ready for possible power outages and tough commutes on Thursday and Friday as snow and ice accumulate in eastern parts of upstate,” said Gov. Hochul. “Our emergency response agencies are well-prepared for this storm and will be working around the clock these next few days to keep New Yorkers safe.”

If you do have to travel, state officials are urging you to stock your car with survival gear — blankets, flashlights with extra batteries, extra clothing, food, etc. Make sure your phone is fully charged in case you need to call for help, and to be extra alert when behind the wheel of your car.

More safety tips can be found on New York State’s Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services’ website.