Gov. Hochul signs legislation to streamline social service payments to child care providers

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Kathy Hochul singed legislation Wednesday requiring local social service districts to offer a direct deposit payment option for subsidized child care.

Officials from the governor’s office say the new legislation will streamline the system for payments to child care providers. Social service districts will need to have the new regulations fully in place by December 1st of next year.

“Child care is key to our economic recovery from this pandemic, and this measure will expedite the delivery of funds to child care providers and alleviate the financial stress caused by potential delays in receiving subsidy payments.” Gov. Hochul said in a press release

State officials say, in the current system, many child care providers receive paper checks from their local social services districts as payment for care provided to children who are eligible. In doing so, they say it places a financial strain on those who may already be living paycheck to paycheck.

Officials from the governor’s office say direct deposit payments will eliminate this barrier to timely payment and remove an administrative burden, enabling child providers to focus on providing top quality early care for the children of New York.

Rochester-area Assemblymember Sarah Clark applauded the new law Wednesday, saying this measure will improve the quality of child care.

“Far too often our child care providers work on some of the slimmest margins and we don’t need to exacerbate their struggles,” Clark said. “Right now providers must navigate an outdated process requiring subsidy payments to be issued in paper check form, arriving in the mail four to six weeks after submission. Our providers simply cannot afford to wait, particularly as they are also recovering from the pandemic. Allowing direct deposit for child care providers will ensure that those caring for our children have the resources they need in a timely manner, and will allow them to focus instead on providing the highest quality of care for our children.”