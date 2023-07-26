CENTRAL NEW YORK, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Kathy Hochul is Central New York to announce some anticipated updates for how the Downtown Revitalization Initiative in progressing in CNY.

On Wednesday morning, July 26, Governor Hochul went to Oswego first for a ribbon cutting ceremony to announce the completion of Splash Indoor Water Park Resort, and the completion of Oswego County’s DRI projects. She was in Syracuse for the first-ever forum on the State’s Downtown Revitalization and NY Forward Programs.

At the forum, Gov. Hochul announced $200 million of funding is available through the state’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative and the NY Forward program, which focuses on helping small towns and rural communities. $100 million is available from each as the Downtown Revitalization Initiative enters Round 7 and NY Forward enters Round 2.

This forum marked the first-ever held to discuss the past, present and future of the DRI and NY Forward program.

Secretary of State, Robert J. Rodriguez, hosted the forum which was held at SUNY Oswego’s Syracuse Campus on 100 South Salina Street at 1:30 p.m. Future plans for the State’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative will be discussed as well as NY Forward Communities in Syracuse.

Others in attendance were Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh, Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow, Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels and Cortland Mayor Scott Steve. Others including Interfaith Works of CNY, Housing Visions, Community Development Pathfinder Bank and SUNY Oswego Chief of Staff will be there as well.

Rodriguez stressed the importance of investing in downtowns to help with housing, economic growth, and quality of life.

“An investment in a downtown is an investment in economic development, quality of life, sustainability and housing that will multiply and generate dividends for years to come. Every dollar we commit through our successful DRI and New York Forward programs leverages multi-fold additional investments, in addition to supporting local governments and existing area businesses by attracting more people, families and businesses that provide a variety of amenities and jobs to the area,” Rodriguez said.

In December of last year, Governor Kathy Hochul announced 12 transformational projects for the Syracuse’s Southwest Gateway district as part of the $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative award, which was given to Syracuse in the fifth round of the DRI in December 2021.

The 12 DRI projects in Onondaga County include the following:

Beautifying the Couth Avenue Streetscape – DRI Award $1,378,000

Redesigning and Reconstructing the Salina & Onondaga Intersection – DRI Award $1,001,000

Activating West Onondaga Street’s Railroad Bridge – DRI Award $599,000

Revitalizing and Repurposing Three Historic Abandoned Buildings – DRI Award $1,217,000

Constructing the Trinty South Avenue Mixed-Use Development – DRI $1,000,000

Creating a Facade Improvement Fund – DRI Award $600,000

Restoring Whedon House – DRI Award $530,000

Constructing the Jubilee Workforce Center – DRI Award $500,000

Installing Business Corridor Broadband – DRI Award $460,000

Redeveloping the Former B&B Lounge – DRI Award $300,000

Redesigning the Southwest Community Center – DRI Award $1,115,000

Constructing the Rescue Mission’s Campus – DRI Award $1,000,000

Secretary Rodriguez also discussed more about the NY Forward Programs which are new programs funded at $100 million. The NY Forward program came after the added sixth round of the DRI in July 2022 also funded at $100 million.

Oswego County completes DRI projects

Splash Indoor Water Park Resort, which is the the new resort that opened in Oswego on Friday, June 23rd, was the final DRI project completed, which makes Oswego the first DRI community in the state to complete all of its DRI projects.

The resort is the first indoor water park built in in Oswego County. Located at 92 E. 1st Street in Oswego, it’s connected to the Clarion Hotel & Suites Riverfront.

“With this ribbon cutting ceremony for the Splash Indoor Water Park Resort, Oswego has completed a total of 10 projects to improve its downtown and become a model DRI community,” Governor Hochul said. “Oswego’s experience showcases the critical public and private partnerships needed to ensure the success of the program and spur economic development throughout the region. This success story can serve as an example for other communities as we look to the future of our DRI and NY Forward programs and continue working to build a better future for all New Yorkers.”

According to Hochul’s Office, the DRI provided $500,000 for the project, which was implemented by Shane Broadwell of the Broadwell Hospitality Group. Broadwell estimates that Splash will create 60-70 jobs in peak season. The water park will also support surrounding businesses by attracting more visitors to the area.

Other revitalizations that are part of the DRI in Oswego County:

According to Hochul’s Office.

Construct the “Splash” Indoor Water Park Resort – $500,000 DRI Award; $5,600,000 Total Project Cost: Constructed the new “Splash” Indoor Water Park Resort to attract visitors and create a four-season family destination downtown, linked to an existing hotel and event/conference center near the waterfront.

Constructed the new “Splash” Indoor Water Park Resort to attract visitors and create a four-season family destination downtown, linked to an existing hotel and event/conference center near the waterfront. Create Riverwalk, a Multi-Building Mixed-Use Development on West First Street – $2,000,000 DRI Award; $9,500,000 Total Project Cost: Created 32 market rate apartments with 28 indoor parking spaces in Oswego. Riverwalk created 20 full time and 25 part time jobs in Oswego with a payroll of over $700,000, in addition to 10 full time independent stylists starting their own business in the Riverwalk Salon Suites.

Created 32 market rate apartments with 28 indoor parking spaces in Oswego. Riverwalk created 20 full time and 25 part time jobs in Oswego with a payroll of over $700,000, in addition to 10 full time independent stylists starting their own business in the Riverwalk Salon Suites. Create Harbor View Square, a Mixed-Income Redevelopment – $740,000 DRI Award; $29,200,000 Total Project Cost: Completed a mixed-income redevelopment of brownfield site projects, providing 75 housing units and 8,000 sq. ft. of commercial space at 68 West First Street in Oswego.

Completed a mixed-income redevelopment of brownfield site projects, providing 75 housing units and 8,000 sq. ft. of commercial space at 68 West First Street in Oswego. Transform Midtown Plaza into East Lake Commons, a Mixed-Use Gateway Development – $2,000,000 DRI Award; $25,200,000 Total Project Cost: Demolished the existing structures on the site, which had long been an eyesore for the downtown, and replaced them with a new attractive anchor development, creating 2 permanent full-time jobs and 70 housing units between 50 – 80% of the Area Median Income.

Demolished the existing structures on the site, which had long been an eyesore for the downtown, and replaced them with a new attractive anchor development, creating 2 permanent full-time jobs and 70 housing units between 50 – 80% of the Area Median Income. Restore the Historic Buckhout-Jones Building & Renovate the Children’s Museum of Oswego – $480,000 DRI Award; $3,200,000 Total Project Cost: Stabilized and restored the façade of the historic Buckhout-Jones building located in the center of downtown. Renovated space and installed hands-on educational and cultural exhibits for the Children’s Museum of Oswego, located on the ground floor of the building. This project created 13 jobs and converted 5 former hotel rooms into residential units.

Stabilized and restored the façade of the historic Buckhout-Jones building located in the center of downtown. Renovated space and installed hands-on educational and cultural exhibits for the Children’s Museum of Oswego, located on the ground floor of the building. This project created 13 jobs and converted 5 former hotel rooms into residential units. Transform the Historic Cahill Building with Housing and a Restaurant – $700,000 DRI Award; $1,750,000 Total Project Cost: Stabilized the Cahill building, the oldest structure in Oswego, and created 7 residences and 2 commercial spaces, as well as 2 part-time jobs.

Stabilized the Cahill building, the oldest structure in Oswego, and created 7 residences and 2 commercial spaces, as well as 2 part-time jobs. Improve the River Walk & Create a Pocket Park – $680,000 DRI Award; $930,000 Total Project Cost: Constructed improvements to the riverfront trail network to provide better connections to the downtown and offer more user amenities, including new fencing, landscaping, lighting, seating, signage and new access points. Created a pocket park on city property in a key central downtown location—adjacent to a cluster of DRI projects surrounding the site – with a flexible public space for community gatherings and public events space. This space now hosts a weekly summer concert series that is well attended by the community.

Constructed improvements to the riverfront trail network to provide better connections to the downtown and offer more user amenities, including new fencing, landscaping, lighting, seating, signage and new access points. Created a pocket park on city property in a key central downtown location—adjacent to a cluster of DRI projects surrounding the site – with a flexible public space for community gatherings and public events space. This space now hosts a weekly summer concert series that is well attended by the community. Create the L.I.T.A.T.R.O. (Luck Is The Ability To Recognize Opportunity) Mixed-Use Building with Residential Units, Retail Space and a Restaurant – $1,000,000 DRI Award; $7,200,000 Total Project Cost: Redeveloped a single-story Global Buffet building on the corner of W. First Street and W. Bridge Street into a two-story mixed-use building, creating 20 housing units, 42 new jobs and a roof-top restaurant and deck.

Redeveloped a single-story Global Buffet building on the corner of W. First Street and W. Bridge Street into a two-story mixed-use building, creating 20 housing units, 42 new jobs and a roof-top restaurant and deck. Establish the Oswego Downtown Improvement Fund – $600,000 DRI Award; $933,483 Total Project Cost: Actively supported local business growth, building renovation and outdoor programming through a revolving loan and combined grant/loan fund.

Actively supported local business growth, building renovation and outdoor programming through a revolving loan and combined grant/loan fund. Perform a Complete Streets Makeover on West Bridge Street -$1,000,000 DRI Award; $1,600,000 Total Project Cost: Created a safe, attractive and appealing connection between upper downtown and the waterfront area with new features such as sidewalks that are ADA-compliant, crosswalks and sidewalk bump-outs, street striping, and green infrastructure.

You can watch the video in the player below.