(WIVB) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced $10 million in state funding to help Asian American communities disproportionately affected by the pandemic.
The state dollars are coming from the 2021-22 state budget and will go to community groups that provide support services for the Empire State’s Asian American communities.
The funds will be distributed to the Asian American Federation, Coalition for Asian American Children and Families and the Chinese-American Planning Council. The governor’s office said this is the biggest investment to this community in the state’s history.
The AAF will get $6.8 million to distribute to 59 organizations, including the Karen Society of Buffalo. The cash will help these groups with direct services, case management and mental health support.
The NYS Assembly is allocating $1.4 million in legislative aid to another 40 organizations and the Coalition for Asian American Children and Families will get more than $1 million for several groups, the Chinese-American Planning Council will get $700,000 to help New York City’s Asian American community.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating effect on so many vulnerable and marginalized communities across New York State,” Governor Hochul said. “The Asian American community was especially hard hit, not only by the virus but by an increase in hate and violent crimes. With this $10 million in funding, we are sending a strong message that hate has no home here, and we will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with our sisters and brothers in the Asian American community. My administration is laser-focused on continuing to help communities that have for too long been forgotten, not only as we recover from this pandemic, but for years to come.”
Hochul was in NYC Sunday to march in the Chinatown Lunar New Year Parade.
Here’s a look at organizations receiving funding from the AAF:
- A Place for Kids
- Academy of Medical & Public Health Services
- Adhikaar for Human Rights and Social Justice
- Arab American Association of New York
- Arab-American Family Support Center
- Asian American Arts Alliance
- Asian American Community Empowerment
- Asian American Legal Defense and Education Fund
- Asian Americans for Equality
- Asian Pacific Islander American Public Affairs
- Bridges From Borders
- Brooklyn Chinese-American Association
- Brooklyn Community Improvement Association
- Burmese Community Services
- Caribbean Equality Project
- Center for the Integration and Advancement of New Americans
- Chhaya Community Development Corporation
- Chinatown Partnership LDC
- Chinatown YMCA
- Chinese American IPA
- Chinese American Social Services Center
- Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association
- Chinese Progressive Association
- Chinese-American Family Alliance for Mental Health
- CMP
- Council of Peoples Organization
- Damayan Migrant Workers Association
- Desis Rising Up and Moving
- Garden of Hope
- Hamilton-Madison House
- Homecrest Community Services
- Immigrant Social Services
- India Home
- Jahajee Sisters
- Japanese American Association of New York
- Japanese American Social Services, Inc.
- Karen Society of Buffalo
- Korean American Family Service Center
- Korean Community Services of Metropolitan New York
- Laal NYC
- Mekong Center NYC
- Midtown Utica Community Center
- Migrant Center
- MinKwon Center
- Refugees Helping Refugees
- Sakhi for South Asian Women
- Sapna NYC
- Sikh Coalition
- South Asian Council for Social Service
- South Asian Youth Action
- Turning Point for Women and Families
- United Chinese Association of Brooklyn
- Womankind (formerly NYAWC)
- Women for Afghan Women
- YWCA of Queens
“We thank Governor Hochul for her investment and commitment in providing the resources that New York’s Asian American community needs now more than ever. With the tragedies that our community has experienced since the start of the pandemic, and painfully so over the last few months, many Asian Americans are fearful for their own lives when stepping out of their homes,” said Jo-Ann Yoo, executive director, Asian American Federation. Governor Hochul’s leadership shows that our voice is not going unheard as we ask for support to overcome this trauma. Today’s announcement is the start of much work to be done, and we look forward to working with the Governor and State and City elected officials to ensure that New York’s Asian American community is protected and given the resources to preserve past this crisis.”