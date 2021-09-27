Gov. Hochul: Pfizer COVID-19 boosters are available in NYS to those eligible

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State Governor Kathy Hochul says Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots are available across the state to those who qualify.

In a tweet Saturday, Hochul laid out who’s eligible to get the vaccine and says she wants to make getting the third shot as seamless as possible.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky endorsed a CDC advisory committee’s recommendation to allow older or otherwise vulnerable Americans to get the Pfizer booster. The CDC has not yet endorsed Moderna or Johnson & Johnson boosters.

Here’s the CDC reccomendations on who’s eligible to get the booster:

People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series. People aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine atleast 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series. People aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks. People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks. CDC Statement on ACIP Booster Recommendations

“Getting New Yorkers vaccinated still remains our top priority as we work to stop the spread of COVID,” Gov. Hochul said.

If you’re eligible and would like to get the booster, you can book an appointment through the NYS’s website, here.