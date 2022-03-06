ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — In an update to New Yorkers Sunday, Governor Kathy Hochul provided a report on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“Time and time again, New Yorkers have shown that in the face of hardship they will always do what’s necessary to keep themselves and their communities safe and well,” Gov. Hochul said. “While we have made incredible progress against COVID-19, it is vital that those who have yet to take advantage of the vaccine do so as soon as possible. It’s free, effective, and readily available. To maintain the progress we’ve made, get your vaccine today.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 115,466

– 115,466 Total Positive – 1,566

– 1,566 Percent Positive – 1.36%

– 1.36% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 1.56%

– 1.56% Patient Hospitalization – 1,507 (-34)

– 1,507 (-34) Patients Newly Admitted – 184

– 184 Patients in ICU – 269 (-13)

– 269 (-13) Patients in ICU with Intubation – 139 (-11)

– 139 (-11) Total Discharges – 287,076 (+212)

– 287,076 (+212) New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 12

– 12 Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 54,832

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 69,418

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

Total vaccine doses administered – 37,125,459

– 37,125,459 Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 16,470

– 16,470 Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 333,941

– 333,941 Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.8%

– 91.8% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.1%

– 83.1% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

– 95.0% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 85.7%

– 85.7% Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 81.9%

– 81.9% Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 71.8%

– 71.8% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 81.2%

– 81.2% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 73.4%

– 73.4% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 89.1%

– 89.1% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 75.7%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

REGION Thursday, March 3, 2022 Friday, March 4, 2022 Saturday, March 5, 2022 Capital Region 12.59 11.39 11.60 Central New York 20.17 20.52 20.89 Finger Lakes 7.94 7.78 7.46 Long Island 7.57 7.41 7.17 Mid-Hudson 7.81 8.58 9.49 Mohawk Valley 13.16 11.86 11.42 New York City 7.91 8.81 8.51 North Country 19.16 18.58 18.41 Southern Tier 17.76 16.27 15.80 Western New York 9.54 9.06 9.05 Statewide 9.40 9.67 9.59

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Thursday, March 3, 2022 Friday, March 4, 2022 Saturday, March 5, 2022 Capital Region 3.09% 2.79% 2.77% Central New York 4.59% 4.58% 4.56% Finger Lakes 2.47% 2.32% 2.19% Long Island 1.68% 1.66% 1.62% Mid-Hudson 1.58% 1.59% 1.72% Mohawk Valley 2.61% 2.43% 2.26% New York City 1.04% 1.09% 1.03% North Country 4.56% 4.15% 3.90% Southern Tier 2.85% 2.69% 2.51% Western New York 2.86% 2.66% 2.59% Statewide 1.63% 1.60% 1.56%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Thursday, March 3, 2022 Friday, March 4, 2022 Saturday, March 5, 2022 Bronx 0.71% 0.87% 0.78% Kings 0.94% 1.00% 0.96% New York 1.28% 1.33% 1.29% Queens 1.07% 1.04% 0.96% Richmond 1.26% 1.26% 1.16%

Yesterday 1,566 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,914,388. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 58,130 29 Allegany 8,826 2 Broome 44,512 35 Cattaraugus 15,225 7 Cayuga 15,696 10 Chautauqua 23,379 7 Chemung 21,034 10 Chenango 9,166 4 Clinton 16,389 21 Columbia 9,904 2 Cortland 10,326 10 Delaware 7,576 3 Dutchess 63,317 20 Erie 206,187 61 Essex 5,480 3 Franklin 9,155 16 Fulton 12,305 5 Genesee 13,541 1 Greene 8,460 1 Hamilton 837 1 Herkimer 13,564 3 Jefferson 19,663 11 Lewis 6,100 1 Livingston 11,496 2 Madison 12,752 10 Monroe 149,560 37 Montgomery 11,695 8 Nassau 398,962 79 Niagara 47,313 14 NYC 2,276,470 507 Oneida 52,304 18 Onondaga 107,706 54 Ontario 19,540 5 Orange 105,566 19 Orleans 8,534 1 Oswego 25,123 25 Otsego 9,679 2 Putnam 23,343 7 Rensselaer 30,946 42 Rockland 91,307 17 Saratoga 45,276 26 Schenectady 32,427 8 Schoharie 4,916 2 Schuyler 3,390 1 Seneca 5,770 4 St. Lawrence 20,612 17 Steuben 19,586 14 Suffolk 423,166 93 Sullivan 18,213 3 Tioga 10,519 6 Tompkins 17,580 16 Ulster 30,935 26 Warren 13,322 4 Washington 11,882 7 Wayne 16,930 13 Westchester 247,250 214 Wyoming 8,232 0 Yates 3,314 2

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:



COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 105 61 58.1% 44 41.9% Central New York 58 31 53.4% 27 46.6% Finger Lakes 233 85 36.5% 148 63.5% Long Island 222 91 41.0% 131 59.0% Mid-Hudson 106 42 39.6% 64 60.4% Mohawk Valley 40 23 57.5% 17 42.5% New York City 512 214 41.8% 298 58.2% North Country 52 18 34.6% 34 65.4% Southern Tier 68 30 44.1% 38 55.9% Western New York 111 53 47.7% 58 52.3% Statewide 1,507 648 43.0% 859 57.0%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).

Yesterday, 12 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 54,832. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Allegany 1 Bronx 2 Cattaraugus 1 Erie 2 Oneida 1 Queens 2 Rensselaer 1 Richmond 1 Suffolk 1

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

Yesterday, 3,500 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 5,253 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

Regional Vaccination Data by Provider Location People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 966,135 121 883,689 143 Central New York 646,529 90 597,969 105 Finger Lakes 864,688 96 801,539 112 Long Island 2,185,154 513 1,941,177 654 Mid-Hudson 1,706,417 388 1,495,549 456 Mohawk Valley 325,309 47 302,576 66 New York City 8,016,934 2,016 7,101,845 3,413 North Country 304,146 8 275,429 64 Southern Tier 439,736 71 402,642 38 Western New York 955,104 150 877,556 202 Statewide 16,410,152 3,500 14,679,971 5,253