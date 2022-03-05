ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — In an update to New Yorkers Saturday, Governor Kathy Hochul provided a report on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“As we continue to make progress with the pandemic across New York State, it’s critical that we follow the smart steps that put us in this position in the first place,” Gov. Hochul said. “Vaccines and boosters work, and are our most powerful tool in beating back this virus. We will continue to encourage every New Yorker to get the vaccine, get the booster dose, and stay home if you feel sick.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:  

  • Test Results Reported – 154,544
  • Total Positive – 2,574
  • Percent Positive – 1.67%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive  1.60%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 1,541 (-90)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 172
  • Patients in ICU – 282 (+7)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 150 (+9)
  • Total Discharges  286,864 (+235)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 16
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 54,819

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 69,418

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.  

  • Total vaccine doses administered – 37,108,989
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 20,984
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 324,532
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.8%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.1%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 85.7%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC)  81.8%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 71.8%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 81.2%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 73.3%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 89.1%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 75.6%   

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

REGION  Wednesday, March 2, 2022Thursday, March 3, 2022Friday, March 4, 2022
Capital Region  12.4312.5911.39
Central New York  20.7820.1720.52
Finger Lakes  8.257.947.78
Long Island  8.107.577.41
Mid-Hudson  8.297.818.58
Mohawk Valley  13.6313.1611.86
New York City  8.087.918.81
North Country  19.3319.1618.58
Southern Tier  17.0817.7616.27
Western New York  9.749.549.06
Statewide  9.659.409.67

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONWednesday, March 2, 2022Thursday, March 3, 2022Friday, March 4, 2022
Capital Region3.05%3.09%2.79%
Central New York4.85%4.59%4.58%
Finger Lakes2.70%2.47%2.32%
Long Island1.79%1.68%1.66%
Mid-Hudson1.70%1.58%1.59%
Mohawk Valley2.70%2.61%2.43%
New York City1.09%1.04%1.09%
North Country4.77%4.56%4.15%
Southern Tier2.83%2.85%2.69%
Western New York2.99%2.86%2.66%
Statewide1.71%1.63%1.60%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:  

BOROUGHWednesday, March 2, 2022Thursday, March 3, 2022Friday, March 4, 2022
Bronx0.79%0.71%0.87%
Kings0.96%0.94%1.00%
New York1.30%1.28%1.33%
Queens1.16%1.07%1.04%
Richmond1.29%1.26%1.26%

Yesterday 2,574 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,912,822. A geographic breakdown is as follows: 

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany58,10144
Allegany8,82410
Broome44,47727
Cattaraugus15,2185
Cayuga15,68617
Chautauqua23,3726
Chemung21,02413
Chenango9,1625
Clinton16,36817
Columbia9,9028
Cortland10,3165
Delaware7,573
Dutchess63,29721
Erie206,12665
Essex5,4776
Franklin9,13910
Fulton12,3007
Genesee13,5401
Greene8,459
Hamilton8361
Herkimer13,5615
Jefferson19,65212
Lewis6,0992
Livingston11,4947
Madison12,74214
Monroe149,52359
Montgomery11,6879
Nassau398,883121
Niagara47,29916
NYC2,275,9631,299
Oneida52,28627
Onondaga107,652129
Ontario19,53512
Orange105,547118
Orleans8,5332
Oswego25,09816
Otsego9,6776
Putnam23,3367
Rensselaer30,90413
Rockland91,29053
Saratoga45,25028
Schenectady32,41919
Schoharie4,9142
Schuyler3,3891
Seneca5,7663
St. Lawrence20,59533
Steuben19,57213
Suffolk423,07379
Sullivan18,2106
Tioga10,5132
Tompkins17,56434
Ulster30,90913
Warren13,3189
Washington11,8755
Wayne16,9177
Westchester247,036121
Wyoming8,2322
Yates3,3122

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:  

RegionCOVID-19 Patients currently hospitalizedAdmitted due to COVID or complications of COVID% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVIDAdmitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
Capital Region1066157.5%4542.5%
Central New York583662.1%2237.9%
Finger Lakes2429338.4%14961.6%
Long Island2309340.4%13759.6%
Mid-Hudson1104742.7%6357.3%
Mohawk Valley362055.6%1644.4%
New York City53921439.7%32560.3%
North Country471531.9%3268.1%
Southern Tier632946.0%3454.0%
Western New York1105650.9%5449.1%
Statewide1,54166443.1%87756.9%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).  

Yesterday, 16 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 54,819. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:  

CountyNew Deaths                                  
Dutchess1
Erie3
Greene1
Kings2
Nassau2
New York2
Onondaga1
Ontario1
Saratoga1
Suffolk1
Ulster1

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.  

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.  

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.  

Yesterday, 4,828 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 5,996 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: 

Regional Vaccination Data by Provider Location   
 People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region966,014184883,546207
Central New York646,439118597,864134
Finger Lakes864,592190801,427233
Long Island2,184,6416491,940,523910
Mid-Hudson1,706,0295311,495,093595
Mohawk Valley325,26288302,51077
New York City8,014,9182,6917,098,4323,360
North Country304,138114275,36592
Southern Tier439,66577402,604119
Western New York954,954186877,354269
Statewide16,406,6524,82814,674,7185,996
Booster/Additional Shots   
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursIncrease over past 7  days 
Capital Region457,9254543,034 
Central New York305,9052891,746 
Finger Lakes478,3383952,729 
Long Island1,117,2311,26917,772 
Mid-Hudson852,4671,21813,299 
Mohawk Valley163,2171881,177 
New York City2,906,9855,320158,378 
North Country143,9141661,000 
Southern Tier218,2602461,739 
Western New York520,3144703,422 
Statewide7,164,55610,015204,296 