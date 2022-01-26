Gov. Hochul: NYS COVID hospitalizations decline by nearly 2,700 over past week

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — New York state continues to turn the corner on the omicron surge.

Gov. Kathy Hochul reported Wednesday that statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by nearly 2,700 over the past week. She also said that new cases per 100,000 residents on a seven-day average are declining in all regions throughout New York.

“I am grateful for all the hard work New Yorkers have put in to bring infections down, but our fight is not over yet.” Gov. Hochul said in a Wednesday statement. “It is important that we continue to wear our masks and get vaccinated. For the parents hesitating to get their children vaccinated, thousands of young New Yorkers across the state have already gotten their shot – it is safe, free, widely available, and the best way to protect your children and keep them in school.”

Wednesday’s statewide coronavirus data, according to the governor’s office, is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 229,992

– 229,992 Total Positive – 16,519

– 16,519 Percent Positive – 7.18%

– 7.18% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 9.11%

– 9.11% Patient Hospitalization – 9,335 (-519)

– 9,335 (-519) Patients Newly Admitted – 1,073

– 1,073 Patients in ICU – 1355 (-78)

– 1355 (-78) Patients in ICU with Intubation – 796 (-9)

– 796 (-9) Total Discharges – 267,121 (+1,282)

– 267,121 (+1,282) New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 158

– 158 Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 52,305 The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

– 52,305 Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 65,250 This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

– 65,250 Total vaccine doses administered – 35,629,331

– 35,629,331 Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 66,121

– 66,121 Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 469,438

– 469,438 Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 90.7%

– 90.7% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 81.8%

– 81.8% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

– 95.0% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 84.3%

– 84.3% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 79.9%

– 79.9% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 71.5%

– 71.5% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 87.1%

– 87.1% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 73.7%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows

Region Sunday, January 23, 2022 Monday, January 24, 2022 Tuesday, January 25, 2022 Capital Region 123.69 118.90 116.99 Central New York 156.61 155.08 155.37 Finger Lakes 103.97 101.65 101.66 Long Island 99.89 93.70 90.51 Mid-Hudson 103.88 95.18 89.57 Mohawk Valley 132.35 129.79 130.43 New York City 127.49 116.48 108.12 North Country 134.31 135.16 133.46 Southern Tier 120.82 119.60 119.31 Western New York 119.66 120.14 117.81 Statewide 119.67 112.48 107.47

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows: