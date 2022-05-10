ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday that New York will make $35 million available to help abortion providers boost services and security if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns the landmark Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide.

The Democrat said the state has to get ready for a potential influx of out-of-state patients seeking abortions from states that ban the procedure.

“New York has always been at the forefront of the fight for abortion rights, and as the first female Governor of New York, I will not let us go backward,” Hochul said. “Don’t mess with New York. To truly guarantee that everyone who needs an abortion can get one in New York State, we must ensure that providers have the resources, capacity, and protections they need.”

The investment is first of its kind in the state, and among the biggest in the nation.

Hochul said she’ll use an emergency Department of Health fund to provide grants and reimbursements to abortion providers, including $25 million for increasing access to services and $10 million for security upgrades at a time when the governor said abortion providers are facing low staffing levels and fears over their providers’ safety.

A leaked Supreme Court draft opinion that would throw out the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion rights ruling has spurred Democratic leaders in several states to consider steps to increase access to abortion services. A final ruling is not expected until the end of the court’s term in late June or early July.

In February, Oregon launched a $15 million fund to provide grants to Oregon nonprofits to expand access to abortions. In Vermont, voters this fall will consider an abortion rights amendment to the state constitution.

Today, New York State is making a nation-leading $35 million investment to give reproductive health providers the resources they need.



Everyone who needs an abortion should be able to get one. We will not go backwards. pic.twitter.com/XpARmZrgrF — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) May 10, 2022

Hochul is also backing a proposed state constitutional amendment to guarantee abortion rights in New York.