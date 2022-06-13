ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York has expanded legal protections for people seeking and providing abortions in the state under legislation signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday.

The Democratic governor pushed for the laws in anticipation of the U.S. Supreme Court potentially overruling its 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, which established a constitutional right to abortion. A ruling that could weaken or end abortion protections is expected as early as this week.

One new New York law protects abortion providers from arrest, extradition, and legal proceedings in other states by forbidding New York state and local courts and law enforcement agencies from cooperating in most scenarios.

Under another new law, New York will protect the right of people to seek abortion care in the state.

People could sue for unlawful interference with their right to reproductive healthcare when other people or entities bring civil or criminal charges against them for seeking, accessing, or providing abortions.

The laws protecting abortion providers and care take effect immediately.

The governor also pledged to make $35 million available to help abortion providers boost services and security if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns the landmark Roe v. Wade decision.

“New York has always been at the forefront of the fight for abortion rights, and as the first female Governor of New York, I will not let us go backward,” Hochul said during a previous press conference. “Don’t mess with New York.”

The investment is the first of its kind in the state and among the biggest in the nation.

Hochul said she’ll use an emergency Department of Health fund to provide grants and reimbursements to abortion providers, including $25 million for increasing access to services and $10 million for security upgrades.

This is my message to those who are trying to take away the fundamental right to an abortion: Not here. Not now. Not ever. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) June 13, 2022

“New York is a leader, not a follower,” Hochul said. “We stand up and fight back.”