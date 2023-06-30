ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As crime involving young people continues to see elevated numbers across the region —some of it with repeat offenders— leaders are calling for a youth detention center. For that to happen though, laws need to be changed on the state level.

What seems to have pushed many lawmakers over the edge with this is the sheer number of stolen cars in our area, with nearly 2,200 cars stolen from our region this year so far, and 112 youngsters caught.

Thursday, County Executive Adam Bello proposed the idea of a youth detention facility that would give arrested teenagers supervision, counseling, and treatment.

“The lack of oversight and supervision brought on by changes to state law and the leniency from family court judges is impacting nearly every corner of our community,” he said.

On that detention facility, Governor Hochul in Rochester Friday said: “That’s something I’m looking into.”

Hochul called the car thefts a ‘dramatic spike’ in crime. But if any adjustments to ‘Raise the Age’ would come, she didn’t say. A detention center would mean holding teens, and not setting them free with an appearance ticket. Hochul though said she was frustrated at something else.

“Kia and Hyundai have not made the necessary changes to protect their own ignition systems,” she said.

Hochul said that strains the resources of law enforcement. She turned her focus on the progress made in combating crime compared to a year ago.

“… Murders are down, shootings are down, I literally have State Police on the ground here in Rochester, continuing to help support the effort,” she said.

But she wants to be clear on this string of car thefts.

“We also have to make sure that we get the message out that there are consequences when people steal these vehicles,” she said.

Bello though feels the current consequences aren’t enough. “So we’re living in the aftermath of this failed implementation,” he said.