ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Governor Kathy Hochul announced the launch of a new campaign to prevent and raise awareness of bridge strikes in New York. Between 2021 and 2022, 808 bridge strikes were reported across the state.

As part of the program, state police will be coordinating enforcement details with local commercial vehicle inspectors and patrolling areas of known bridge hits with a goal of preventing overpass collisions. In conjunction with police, the Department of Transportation will be raising awareness through social media with their “Check Your Height, Know It’s Right” campaign, in an effort to remind drivers that it is their responsibility to know their vehicle height and to avoid bridges that their vehicles are too tall for.

“Bridge strikes are potentially hazardous to motorists and first responders and have caused needless inconveniences for local communities – but these incidents are 100 percent preventable,” Governor Hochul said. “While we have implemented measures and technologies across the state to help prevent bridge strikes, nothing is more powerful than knowledge. Drivers of over height vehicles have a responsibility here as well: follow posted warnings, know the height of vehicles and most importantly pay attention.”

Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “There have been far too many incidents of bridge strikes involving trucks and over-height vehicles in recent years, which are not only dangerous but completely preventable. While we will continue implement measures that alert drivers to potential low-clearance bridges, it is the responsibility of the operators to drive safely and pay attention to all warnings in place. I thank Governor Hochul and our agency partners for their work in keeping all everyone safe on New York’s roads.”

Since the start of 2023, 91 bridge strikes have been reported on the New York State Thruway alone. The campaign runs from November 5 through November 11.