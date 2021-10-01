Gov. Hochul declares October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Governor Kathy Hochul declared October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month in New York and introduced a $6.5 million anti-violence fund in an announcement Friday.

The $6.5 million will be used to provide survivors of domestic abuse and their families with hands-on support from state-licensed professionals instead of relying on shelter-based help.

Funding is set to be broken up in two different sectors:

$4.8 million to 79 service providers statewide to provide housing for domestic violence survivors.

$1.7 million to five nonprofit organizations that offer domestic violence prevention programs. Each of these programs will receive $342,380: Retreat, Inc. in East Hampton, the New York City Gay and Lesbian Anti-Violence Project, Unity House of Troy, Vera House in Syracuse and Family Justice Center of Erie County.

In her decision to mark October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Gov. Hochul said that solving domestic violence is not possible without a refreshed method approach.

“We have come so far since the time that my mother advocated for domestic violence survivors, but our mission to put an end to the abuse and suffering that too many have had to endure is far from over,” Gov. Hochul said. “Our systems must evolve and we must continue to offer innovative solutions to meet the needs of survivors and families, wherever they are.”

These New York structures will be illuminated purple Friday to signify the start of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

One World Trade Center

Grand Central Terminal – Pershing Square Viaduct

MTA LIRR – East End Gateway at Penn Station

The Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

The Kosciuszko Bridge

The Franklin D. Roosevelt Mid-Hudson Bridge

The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building

State Education Building

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building

Albany International Airport Gateway

The Lake Placid Olympic Jumping Complex

The Main Gate and Expo Center at the State Fairgrounds

Niagara Falls

NYS’s Domestic and Sexual Violence Hotline is available 24/7: 800-942-6906 (call), 844-997-2121 (text).