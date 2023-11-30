ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) – New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the state’s annual statewide holiday donation drive to benefit families in need across New York will begin on Friday, December 1.

Donations of new unwrapped toys, coats and school supplies are being sought to assist community-based organizations during the holiday giving season.

The holiday season is the season of giving and I encourage New Yorkers to come together to support children and their families who are in need. New York’s statewide Toy and Coat Drive is the perfect opportunity to bring joy and hope to our communities. Those with the means to do so can spread holiday cheer by participating and donating. New York Governor Kathy Hochul

The New York State Office of General Services has set up drop-off locations across the State for businesses and individuals to bring the new unwrapped toys, coats, and school supplies, which will be distributed to families in underserved communities throughout New York.

The drop-off locations will collect donations from December 1 through December 15.

The drop-off locations are as follows:

New York State Capitol Building, Albany

Alfred E. Smith Building, 80 South Swan Street, Albany

Empire State Plaza Main Concourse, Empire State Plaza, Albany

Corning Tower, Empire State Plaza, Albany

Legislative Office Building, Empire State Plaza, Albany

Agency Buildings 1,2,3,4 – Empire State Plaza, Albany

Robert Abrams Building for Law and Justice Empire State Plaza, Albany

Swan Street Building, Core 2 and Core 3, Empire State Plaza, Albany

Harriman Campus Buildings 5, 6, 7, 7A, 8, 12 Harriman Campus, 1220 Washington Ave, Albany

Ten Eyck Building, 40 North Pearl Street, Albany

50 Wolf Road, Albany

625 Broadway, Albany

Hampton Plaza, 38-40 State Street, Albany

44 Holland Avenue, Albany

328 State Street, Schenectady

Senator John J. Hughes State Office Building, 333 E. Washington Street, Syracuse

Dulles State Office Building, 317 Washington Street, Watertown

Utica State Office Building, 207 Genesee Street, Utica

Eleanor Roosevelt State Office Building, 4 Burnett Boulevard, Poughkeepsie

Henderson-Smith State Office Building, 107 Broadway, Hornell

Binghamton State Office Building, 44 Hawley Street, Binghamton

NYS State Police, 1155 Scottsville Road, Rochester

Homer Folks Facility, 28 Hill Street, Oneonta

Electric Tower, 535 Washington Street, Buffalo

Perry B. Duryea State Office Building, 250 Veterans Memorial Highway, Hauppauge

Adam Clayton Powell, Jr. State Office Building, 163 West 125th Street, New York City

Shirley A. Chisholm State Office Building, 55 Hanson Place, Brooklyn

Packages ordered online can be shipped to the following location:

Empire State Plaza

P1 South Dock J

Albany, New York 12242

NYS Holiday Drive