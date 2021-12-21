Gov. Hochul announces additional $230M in SNAP funding for December

NEW YORK (WROC) — Governor Kathy Hochul announced a funding boost of $230 million allocated to New Yorkers enrolled in the state’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

All households participating in the food assistance program will now be able to receive the maximum level of assistance benefits for the month of December.

“As we continue to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, too many New Yorkers are struggling to put food on the table,” Gov. Hochul said. “Now more than ever, we must take steps to eradicate food insecurity. These additional funds for SNAP will provide relief to New Yorkers in need during the cold winter months when household budgets are already stretched thin.”

The added funding will be given to households that do not ordinarily receive the maximum allowable benefit per month on SNAP. If they do, they will receive a supplemental payment of at least $95.

SNAP participants should see these benefits posted by the end of today.

Over 1.5 million state residents rely on the program to put food on their tables — more than 2.77 million New Yorkers.

Like regular SNAP benefits, the supplemental benefits can be used to purchase food at authorized retail food stores. Any unused SNAP benefits will automatically carry over to the following month.

According to the governor’s office, every dollar invested in food benefits can generate $1.54 in economic activity. An additional $1 billion investment could support up to 13,560 jobs nationwide.