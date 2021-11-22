Gov. Hochul: 90% of New Yorkers 18+ have received at least 1 COVID vaccine dose

October 13, 2021 – Corona – Governor Kathy Hochul delivers a COVID-19 briefing for New York State on Wednesday October 13, 2021. Midway through her briefing, Governor Hochul received a flu shot from Dr. Daniel Cavallo. Governor Hochul is urging New Yorkers to get their flu shots now, and they can also get their vaccinations for Covid19 or their booster shots with the flu shot at the same time.(Kevin P. Coughlin / Office of the Governor)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Kathy Hochul said Monday that New York had reached a milestone in regards to the state’s vaccination progress.

According to the governor Monday, 90% of New Yorkers ages 18 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The state’s overall vaccination numbers are as follows:

Total vaccine doses administered – 29,149,973

– 29,149,973 Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 62,641

– 62,641 T otal vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 702,976

– 702,976 Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 85.4%

– 85.4% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 78.0%

– 78.0% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 90.0%

– 90.0% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 80.3%

– 80.3% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 73.5%

– 73.5% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 66.1%

– 66.1% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 77.1%

– 77.1% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 68.1%

“As of today, 90 percent of adult New Yorkers have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine – while that is an incredible achievement, it’s crucial we continue to take precautions to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe from this deadly virus as we head into the holiday season,” Governor Hochul said. “We know the tools to stop the spread of COVID: Get vaccinated, get the booster if you are already vaccinated, and please stay home if you’re feeling sick. The vaccine and booster is safe, free and widely available. Don’t put it off any longer.”

Monday’s statewide coronavirus data, according to the governor’s office, is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 120,209

– 120,209 Total Positive – 5,401

– 5,401 Percent Positive – 4.49%

– 4.49% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.82%

– 3.82% Patient Hospitalization – 2,361 (+69)

– 2,361 (+69) Patients Newly Admitted – 281

– 281 Patients in ICU – 470 (+17)

– 470 (+17) Patients in ICU with Intubation – 236 (+9)

– 236 (+9) Total Discharges – 213,374 (+212)

– 213,374 (+212) New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 33

– 33 Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 46,254 The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

– 46,254 Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 58,907 This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

– 58,907

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

Region Friday, November 19, 2021 Saturday, November 20, 2021 Sunday, November 21, 2021 Capital Region 53.78 55.34 56.46 Central New York 49.32 51.8 52.32 Finger Lakes 63.85 65.59 65.34 Long Island 29.41 31.67 31.7 Mid-Hudson 22.28 23.16 23.92 Mohawk Valley 61.99 63.91 67.03 New York City 14.57 15.4 15.84 North Country 59.09 59.23 60.22 Southern Tier 60.98 61.38 62.15 Western New York 67.72 69.95 71.8 Statewide 31.63 32.93 33.53

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows: