Gov. Cuomo’s daily COVID-19 briefings get the SNL treatment

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 08: New York state Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks at a news conference on September 08, 2020 in New York City. Cuomo, though easing restrictions on casinos and malls throughout the state, has declined to do so for indoor dining in restaurants in New York City despite pressure from business owners, citing struggles by the city to enforce the state’s previous orders. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s daily coronavirus briefings got the Saturday Night Live treatment over the weekend with comedian John Mulaney recapping the months of briefings.

“A lot of people were binge watching shows during quarantine. I watched a series that I absolutely loved. It was an hour long dramady called ‘The Daily Press Conferences of Governor Andrew Cuomo'”

Mullaney hit on all of the things New Yorkers have seen during Cuomo’s briefings, from his family issues to his daughter’s boyfriend to his energy announcing what day it is.

“I am worried that when the coronavirus is over that Cuomo won’t realize that his show is over.”

The full sketch can be watched below: