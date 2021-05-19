Gov. Cuomo: ‘Today is a milestone in New York state’s war against COVID’

May 17, 2021 – New York City – Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, joined by Jane Rosenthal of the Tribeca Film Festival, Madison Square Garden President and CEO James Dolan, and Kerin Hempel of the New York Road Runners Club, announces the return of the New York City Marathon and the Tribeca Film Festival from the Great Stage at Radio City Music Hall on Monday May 17, 2021. Mr, Dolan also announced the closing night of the film festival will take place inside the Music Hall at 100% vaccinated capacity. (Kevin P. Coughlin / Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday is a “milestone” in New York’s pandemic response efforts.

Wednesday marks May 19, the day the governor targeted for “major reopening” efforts statewide earlier this month.

Effective May 19, the state has adopted the CDC guidance on masking, and distancing for fully vaccinated people. It also mark the day that capacity restrictions are lifted for many industries, including restaurants, bars, gyms, and more.

Additionally, the outdoor food and drink service curfew was lifted Monday, with indoor food and drink service curfew scheduled to be lifted at the end of the month. Those lifted curfews will be in effect for catered events statewide as well.

The governor released the following statement Wednesday:

“Today is a milestone in New York State’s war against COVID. With positivity and hospitalization rates at their lowest levels since last fall, and more than 10 million New Yorkers having received at least one vaccine dose, today New York State is adopting the CDC’s updated guidance on masks and social distancing.

This means that, 399 days after New York was the first state in the country to implement a mask mandate, effective today, fully vaccinated individuals no longer need to use a face covering in most public places. New York is coming back, and it’s a testament to the strength and grit of New Yorkers who banded together, stayed tough, and fought as one to defeat this COVID beast.

The steps we’re taking today don’t mean that COVID has been officially relegated to the history books. We need to stay vigilant, continue to follow the safety guidelines in place, and help every single eligible New Yorker get vaccinated, so that we can finally reach that light at the end of the tunnel. And as we start to climb the next mountains in our path, we need to ensure that the values that got New York through this crisis — community, discipline, strength, toughness, and love for each other — endure.”

The new guidance still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters but will help clear the way for reopening workplaces, schools, and other venues — even removing the need for masks or social distancing for those who are fully vaccinated. The CDC will also no longer recommend that fully vaccinated people wear masks outdoors in crowds.

“If you are vaccinated, you are safe,” Gov. Cuomo said. “No masks, no social distancing.”

The governor said individual private venues still have the ability to add additional guidelines to existing state and federal guidance should they choose to do so.

“We took a couple of days to analyze what it would be,” Gov. Cuomo said. “We aligned it with our guidance, we’re announcing that today. We’re then giving vendors, local government notice today. It goes into effect Wednesday, so they have a day to make adjustments. I’m sure they’ll say it’s too fast, they need more than a day, but that’s where we are.”

The governor said he expects that many people will continue to wear masks even if they are fully vaccinated as people adapt to this next phase of the pandemic.

“”This has gone beyond government rules and regulations,” Gov. Cuomo said. “People have inculcated this [mask] into their psyche. I’ve had more people ask me ‘are you saying I can’t wear a mask anymore? Because I still want to wear a mask.’ I suspect there will be a lot of people who are not just going to flick a switch and be over this. I think there is going to be lingering concern. And I think you’ll see a lot of people wearing masks going forward, but it is up to the private vendor, or venue.”

There are some caveats in the new CDC guidance. Officials encouraged people who have weak immune systems, such as from organ transplants or cancer treatment, to talk with their doctors before shedding their masks. That’s because of continued uncertainty about whether the vaccines can rev up a weakened immune system as well as they do normal, healthy ones.

Masks will still be required on public transportation, in nursing homes, homeless shelters, correctional facilities, schools, and health care facilities.

For Wednesday’s update on COVID-19 numbers in New York, the governor provided the following data:

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 142,770

– 142,770 Total Positive – 1,431

– 1,431 Percent Positive – 1.00%

– 1.00% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 1.06%

– 1.06% Patient Hospitalization – 1,521 (-64)

– 1,521 (-64) Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -407

– -407 Patients Newly Admitted – 205

– 205 Number ICU – 362 (-25)

– 362 (-25) Number ICU with Intubation – 209 (-14)

– 209 (-14) Total Discharges – 180,300 (217)

– 180,300 (217) Deaths – 21

– 21 Total Deaths – 42,524

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION SUNDAY MONDAY TUESDAY Capital Region 1.34% 1.26% 1.16% Central New York 1.37% 1.38% 1.43% Finger Lakes 2.72% 2.58% 2.55% Long Island 0.98% 0.94% 0.91% Mid-Hudson 0.99% 0.93% 0.93% Mohawk Valley 1.15% 1.07% 1.00% New York City 0.91% 0.88% 0.86% North Country 2.00% 1.92% 1.98% Southern Tier 0.59% 0.62% 0.64% Western New York 1.86% 1.74% 1.71% Statewide 1.11% 1.07% 1.06%

“New York is making tremendous strides in beating back COVID – our positivity rates are the lowest we’ve seen in months and more than 10 million New Yorkers have received at least one dose of the vaccine,” Governor Cuomo said in a Wednesday press release. “This progress has been a function of the hard work and dedication shown by New Yorkers throughout this entire pandemic, and it’s because of that progress that we are able to ease restrictions on businesses and lift mask and social distancing requirements for vaccinated individuals in most public places. This is a huge milestone in our reopening and our efforts to build New York back better and stronger, but we must remain vigilant and work even harder to get every single eligible New Yorker vaccinated if we want to defeat COVID once and for all.”

According to the CDC, if you’ve been fully vaccinated: