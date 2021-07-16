Gov. Cuomo signs ‘Lian’s Law’ named after Greece woman, brings awareness to maternal health

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Named after Lian Shalala Gravelle of Greece, who passed away from complications with preeclampsia. Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed “Lian’s Law” Friday, to increase information and awareness about the pregnancy-related health condition.

Preeclampsia is a serious health condition caused by increased blood pressure after a 20-week period of pregnancy.

While the decease can be completely prevented, if left untreated it can be fatal.

Gravelle died from preeclampsia six months after giving birth to her children, Charles and Enzo.

“This new law carries the legacy of Lian Shalala Gravelle and her deep commitment to her children and the health of new and expecting mothers and will help to provide critical information to those who may be at risk of preeclampsia,” Gov. Cuomo wrote in a statement. “We know it can be prevented, and we want those who are vulnerable to it to have the tools they need to better care for themselves.”

Under the newly-signed legislation, the Department of Health will add access to maternal resources and information about preeclampsia to its wellness education and outreach program. Detections, risk factors and potential treatment options will be included.