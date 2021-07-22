Gov. Cuomo signs law raising age of consent for marriage in New York to 18

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed legislation on Thursday raising the age of consent to be married in New York State to 18.

The new measure builds on legislation eliminating child marriage that the governor signed in 2017 by removing the ability for 17-year-olds to be married with parental and judicial consent.

“This administration fought hard to successfully end child marriage in New York and I’m proud to sign this legislation to strengthen our laws and further protect vulnerable children from exploitation,” Governor Cuomo said. “Children should be allowed to live their childhood and I thank the many legislators and advocates who worked diligently to advance this measure and further prevent forced marriages in this state.”

The legislation takes effect 30 days after becoming law and will apply to licenses issued after that date and marriages that had not been solemnized prior to that date.