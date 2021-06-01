Gov. Cuomo signs bill removing barriers for veterans to access medical care

April 16, 2021- Buffalo, NY- Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today signed legislation establishing the first-in-the-nation requirement for affordable internet for qualifying low-income families, as proposed in the 2021 State of the State. This legislation requires providers operating in New York State to offer $15/month high-speed internet to low-income families across the state. New Yorkers qualifying for this affordable internet program include households who are eligible or receiving free or reduced-price lunch, supplemental nutrition assistance program benefits, Medicaid benefits, the senior citizen or disability rent increase exemptions, or an affordability benefit from a utility. It also requires providers to report to the Public Service Commission annually on their offers and uptake. (Darren McGee- Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed legislation Monday allowing veterans to qualify for state benefits after a diagnosis of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), a traumatic brain injury or disclosure of military sexual trauma from any person licensed to provide health care services in New York State. Previously, veterans had to be diagnosed by a provider at the Department of Veteran Affairs.

This legislation removes barriers from access to care and builds on the Restoration of Honor Act, signed in 2019, that allowed additional discharged veterans to receive benefits for certain qualifying conditions.

“Our service members defend our country and protect our freedom, the least we can do is ensure they can access care as easily as possible once they leave active service,” Governor Cuomo said. “Making it easier for veterans to be diagnosed so they can receive state benefits is crucial in making sure they are able to undergo any mental health treatment they may need once they retire from service.”