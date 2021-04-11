Gov. Cuomo on 2.99% statewide positivity rate: ‘The pandemic isn’t over’

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) – Gov. Andrew Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on Sunday.
Hospitalizations dropped to 4,083, the lowest since December 2. New York City’s 7-day average positivity rate dropped to 3.58 percent, the lowest since December 1. Long Island’s 7-day average positivity rate dropped to 3.93 percent, the lowest since November 30.
“New York is moving forward fighting the COVID-19 pandemic as we expand eligibility for the vaccine and open pop-up sites to serve the communities hardest hit by the virus across the state. The pandemic isn’t over, and New Yorkers need to continue practicing safe behaviors and following the public health guidance as we work toward a brighter future,” Cuomo said. “We know that washing hands, wearing masks and staying socially distanced make all the difference in our ability to slow the spread, and residents should keep those behaviors front and center. I know this has been a long year and that COVID fatigue has set in, but with patience and commitment we can make progress and defeat this beast once and for all.”
Sunday’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 226,048
- Total Positive – 6,764
- Percent Positive – 2.99%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.27%
- Patient Hospitalization – 4,083 (-158)
- Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -290
- Patients Newly Admitted – 479
- Hospital Counties – 54
- Number ICU – 877 (-5)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 577 (-8)
- Total Discharges – 167,582 (+549)
- Deaths – 53
- Total Deaths – 41,139
The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:
|Region
|COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region
|COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population
|Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
|Capital Region
|109
|0.01%
|33%
|Central New York
|59
|0.01%
|33%
|Finger Lakes
|197
|0.02%
|40%
|Long Island
|676
|0.02%
|35%
|Mid-Hudson
|447
|0.02%
|45%
|Mohawk Valley
|63
|0.01%
|42%
|New York City
|2135
|0.03%
|32%
|North Country
|23
|0.01%
|55%
|Southern Tier
|76
|0.01%
|50%
|Western New York
|298
|0.02%
|38%
|Statewide
|4083
|0.02%
|36%
The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:
|Region
|Total ICU Beds in Region
|Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region
|Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
|Capital Region
|232
|190
|17%
|Central New York
|262
|184
|31%
|Finger Lakes
|397
|248
|40%
|Long Island
|859
|639
|24%
|Mid-Hudson
|681
|394
|42%
|Mohawk Valley
|97
|74
|22%
|New York City
|2,570
|2,005
|23%
|North Country
|57
|29
|45%
|Southern Tier
|126
|68
|47%
|Western New York
|545
|340
|37%
|Statewide
|5,826
|4,171
|29%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|SATURDAY
|Capital Region
|2.25%
|2.37%
|2.45%
|Central New York
|1.48%
|1.51%
|1.54%
|Finger Lakes
|2.85%
|2.95%
|3.09%
|Long Island
|4.15%
|4.05%
|3.93%
|Mid-Hudson
|4.03%
|3.98%
|3.88%
|Mohawk Valley
|1.59%
|1.70%
|1.74%
|New York City
|3.88%
|3.69%
|3.58%
|North Country
|1.85%
|1.92%
|1.87%
|Southern Tier
|0.69%
|0.71%
|0.73%
|Western New York
|4.68%
|4.82%
|4.89%
|Statewide
|3.37%
|3.31%
|3.27%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|BOROUGH
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|SATURDAY
|Bronx
|4.38%
|4.01%
|3.66%
|Brooklyn
|4.45%
|4.14%
|3.87%
|Manhattan
|2.68%
|2.50%
|2.38%
|Queens
|4.68%
|4.31%
|4.10%
|Staten Island
|5.03%
|4.69%
|4.67%
Of the 1,941,404 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|23,280
|63
|Allegany
|3,126
|8
|Broome
|17,054
|47
|Cattaraugus
|5,002
|17
|Cayuga
|5,769
|14
|Chautauqua
|8,178
|29
|Chemung
|7,022
|21
|Chenango
|2,987
|14
|Clinton
|4,437
|20
|Columbia
|3,784
|5
|Cortland
|3,493
|6
|Delaware
|2,095
|12
|Dutchess
|27,371
|113
|Erie
|79,217
|490
|Essex
|1,482
|3
|Franklin
|2,359
|3
|Fulton
|3,944
|17
|Genesee
|4,987
|22
|Greene
|3,061
|11
|Hamilton
|296
|0
|Herkimer
|4,848
|6
|Jefferson
|5,377
|15
|Lewis
|2,406
|4
|Livingston
|3,916
|14
|Madison
|4,224
|6
|Monroe
|59,315
|253
|Montgomery
|3,790
|18
|Nassau
|174,279
|507
|Niagara
|17,633
|106
|NYC
|872,005
|3,250
|Oneida
|21,173
|31
|Onondaga
|35,353
|101
|Ontario
|6,689
|31
|Orange
|45,194
|137
|Orleans
|2,691
|9
|Oswego
|6,843
|18
|Otsego
|3,094
|10
|Putnam
|10,005
|36
|Rensselaer
|10,439
|37
|Rockland
|45,068
|116
|Saratoga
|14,077
|33
|Schenectady
|12,201
|44
|Schoharie
|1,493
|5
|Schuyler
|975
|3
|Seneca
|1,838
|10
|St. Lawrence
|6,100
|13
|Steuben
|6,153
|17
|Suffolk
|190,014
|590
|Sullivan
|5,934
|25
|Tioga
|3,297
|12
|Tompkins
|3,997
|9
|Ulster
|12,712
|48
|Warren
|3,307
|8
|Washington
|2,792
|3
|Wayne
|5,105
|21
|Westchester
|123,838
|290
|Wyoming
|3,194
|8
|Yates
|1,091
|5
Saturday, 53 New Yorkers reportedly died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 41,139. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Bronx
|7
|Broome
|1
|Cattaraugus
|1
|Chenango
|1
|Delaware
|1
|Dutchess
|1
|Erie
|4
|Kings
|13
|Manhattan
|4
|Nassau
|5
|Onondaga
|1
|Orange
|2
|Queens
|7
|Suffolk
|1
|Wayne
|1
|Westchester
|3