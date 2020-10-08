Gov. Cuomo: NYS sets single day record with 145K tests, overall infection rate at 1.26%

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during the daily media briefing at the Office of the Governor of the State of New York on July 23, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Jeenah Moon/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a conference call with media Thursday to provide an update on the state’s coronavirus response efforts.

Thursday’s data is as follows, according to the governor’s office:

Day 222 of the pandemic in New York state

145,811 tests reported Wednesday, new single day record for the state

1,836 new cases statewide

1.26% infection rate statewide

5.8% infection rate in top 20 hotspot zip codes

1.01% infection rate outside top 20 hotspot zip codes

10 virus deaths

754 hospitalized

172 in ICU

67 intubated

The governor said the state continues to monitor the hotspot clusters closely, including the enforcement of new compliance regulations regarding education, religious worship, gatherings, and dining. The hotspots are primarily downstate areas.

“The clusters are 6% of the state population,” Gov. Cuomo said. “I don’t think there is any other state that does enough testing to even know what 6% of the population is doing. So we’re focused on 6% of the population because we have enough data to know what 6% is doing. Don’t confuse 6% of the population and say it’s representative of the population, because it’s not.”

The updated regional infection rates, according to the governor’s office, are as follows:

Rochester & Finger Lakes — 0.3%

Western New York — 1.4%

Central New York — 1%

Southern Tier — 1.3%

Capital Region — 0.5%

Hudson Valley — 2.2%

Mohawk Valley — .5%

Long Island — 1%

North Country — .7%

New York City — 1.2%

The governor answered criticism from some religious groups, who claim the new hotspot cluster regulations aren’t fair.

“The rules were never enforced in these communities,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Remember, the new rule, if you will, for clusters in the red zone, says the synagogue would have a maximum of 10 people. At one time we had rules that closed down houses of worship. Closing down is more dramatic than the current rule. Why are they so upset about the current rule when there was a previous rule that was more dramatic? Because the previous rules were never enforced. That’s why this new rule seems harsh, because they never followed the first rule.”

The governor also responded to claims from President Donald Trump, who said New York state is shutting down until Election Day to hurt his reelection campaign.

“The president is lying, or ignorant,” Gov. Cuomo said. “We’re not closing down anything, we’re talking about 6% of the population. These are limitations, but in many ways these limitations are more liberal than previous iterations. Also, these limitations were put in place for 14 days, the election is not in 14 days.”

The governor was critical of comments made by Vice President Mike Pence in Wednesday night’s debate with Sen. Kamala Harris.

“The vice president called Sen. Harris a monster yesterday,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Now the vice president has always tried to set himself up as a gentlemen and a professional, who is above pettiness and ugliness. Well he was petty and he was ugly, and he was insensitive yesterday. ‘Sen. Harris is a monster.’ On what basis? What justification to use that word, a monster? This on a debate after the president made the first debate a disgusting display of mockery, bulling, and obnoxiousness. You’d think the vice president would say ‘I want to set a different tone, that’s not my style,’ and then he calls the first African-American, Asian, female to run for vice president a monster. Disgusting, just wrong.”

